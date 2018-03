Enjoy performances by acclaimed singer/songwriters James Bay and Rhiannon Giddens. Englishman Bay plays songs from his chart-topping debut Chaos and the Calm. North Carolina native Giddens performs tunes from her Grammy-nominated solo debut Tomorrow is My Turn. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.