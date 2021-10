Enjoy a pair of up & coming, Austin-based singer/songwriters with Jade Bird and Dayglow. The UK-born Bird plays tunes from her album Different Kinds of Light. Sloan Struble, AKA Dayglow, performs cuts from his LP Harmony House. Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.