Experience the contemporary R&B of Austin’s Gary Clark Jr. as he plays songs from his album The Story of Sonny Boy Slim. Rocking Australian singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett performs tunes from her LP Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.