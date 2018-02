Enjoy an hour of contemporary country music with Chris Stapleton and Turnpike Troubadours. The rock and soul-influenced Stapleton highlights his acclaimed second album From a Room Vol. 1. The jamming Troubadours draw from their latest record A Long Way From Your Heart. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.