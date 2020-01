Thrill to an hour of rock and soul with Cage the Elephant and Tank and The Bangas. Nashville rockers Cage the Elephant blaze through hits and albums from fifth album Social Cues. New Orleans’ jazz/soul mavens Tank and The Bangas groove through songs from second LP Green Balloon. Tune in Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.