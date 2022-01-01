ACL: Allison Russell/The Weather Station, Saturday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Montreal-to-Nashville singer/songwriter Allison Russell and Toronto indie rock act The Weather Station offer an hour of intelligent, impassioned and acclaimed music. Russell performs numbers from her renowned album Outside Child, while the Weather Station, AKA songwriter Tamara Lindeman, plays tunes from the widely lauded LP Ignorance. Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.