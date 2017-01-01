Access to KUAC Returns to Normal

After six months of a serious remodel that cut off all public access, the Great Hall is reopening this weekend, just in time for the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra’s sold-out holiday concert. This means access to KUAC’s offices and studios will return to normal Monday, Dec. 4. Take a stroll through the beautiful space and visit KUAC in Suite 202 of the UAF Fine Arts Building. There may still be some work to be done by the construction crews and areas may be cordoned but the main area with the stairway leading to KUAC will be open. Thank you for your patience throughout these trying times.