A Visit Inside Fairbanks Correctional Center, Tuesday at 10 a.m. on KUAC FM

In May, Alaska Public Media held a community meeting at the Fairbanks Correctional Center. With Northern Soundings taking a hiatus, KUAC FM will air Community in Unity: Life in Limbo Tuesday at 10 a.m. Inmates, correctional center staff and other community members held an open conversation about the justice system, day-to-day life at FCC, and what’s happening on the outside to help people who are released. Listen to this important, intriguing report on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.