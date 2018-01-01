A Place to Stand, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

The amazing true story of how Jimmy Santiago Baca – a man with seemingly no future – became a celebrated poet, novelist and screenwriter. Based on the memoir of the same name, the documentary takes viewers into Jimmy’s past and present, to uncover how the power of the written word lifted him from the violence and pain that had defined his early life. Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.