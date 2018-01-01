A Paul Winter Solstice Concert Celebration, Friday from 1-3 p.m. on KUAC FM

On the darkest night of the year, we head to New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ. The performance brings traditional holiday favorites and new sounds from around the world with special guests Ivan Lins and Renato Braz. Hosted by John Schaefer. Tune in today from 1 to 3 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.