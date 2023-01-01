A Good Life, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Life is full of joys and challenges for us all but the experiences of individuals living with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities is something that not everyone understands or appreciates. A Good Life takes an intimate look into the lives adults living with I/DD and their families. The film shares the challenges and opportunities they face, while leading experts in the field offer insight. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.