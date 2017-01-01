A Christmas Celtic Soujourn 2017, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

Brian O’Donovan’s A Celtic Sojourn has thrilled radio audiences for almost 30 years. Seamus Egan returns with his legendary group Solas and the virtuosity of Winifred Horan on fiddle, Johnny Connolly from Connemara in Galway on accordion and Eamon McElholm from County Tyrone on guitar. The show also featured harpist/singer Maeve Gilchrist from Edinburgh in Scotland and virtuosic cellist Natalie Haas. And in an exciting exploration of the deep kinship among Irish, Scottish and Acadian music, we welcome the truly extraordinary Vishten featuring twin sisters Emmanuelle and Pastelle LeBlanc from Prince Edward Island and Magdalen Islander Pascal Miousse. Singer Eilis Kennedy from Dingle in County Kerry also brought some of her favorite songs as well as Christmas chestnuts. Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.