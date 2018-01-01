A Chef’s Life: Liver Lover, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Vivian visits one of her favorite farmers and an eastern North Carolina restaurant known for its fried livers. She learns that not all livers are created equal, but are equally good for you. Back at home, Mrs. Scarlett prepares a humble, old-school dish of beef liver and onions, which inspires Vivian to introduce a fancy, controversial liver dish to the restaurant’s menu. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.