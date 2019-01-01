A Bookbinder is the next guest on Northern Soundings, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

In an age with more and more electronic devices, including e-readers, it’s easy to forget there is a venerable craft of bookbinding. This summer Fairbanks welcomed Juliayn Coleman, an artist who not only creates but restores books. Northern Soundings host Robert Hannon discusses her craft and the path she took to become a recognized master at it. Also on the show, actor and director Rebecca George discusses the enduring power of Shakespeare’s Macbeth which was mounted by Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre this summer. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.