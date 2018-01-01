4 Wheel Bob, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

4 Wheel Bob tells the story of Bob Coomber, an intrepid adventurer who sets out to become the first wheelchair hiker to cross the 11,845 foot Kearsarge Pass in the Sierra Nevada of California. This documentary follows the inspirational journey of Bob while encouraging us to look at our own self-imposed limitations and perhaps reach beyond what we think is possible. Tuesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.