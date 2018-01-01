KUAC TV adds 360 North channel

KUAC is adding 360 North to its television channel lineup on Friday, Dec. 21. KUAC TV 9.9 will air the 360 North channel year-round, providing Alaska public affairs, arts, culture, science and health programming.

Included with 360 North will be “Gavel Alaska,” unedited live and tape-delayed coverage of state government activities, including the Alaska Legislature when it is in session.

“Technology has evolved to the point where we can now offer 360 North, utilizing our bandwidth for increased channel capacity,” said Keith Martin, KUAC general manager. “We recognize the importance of civic engagement and are happy to expand our offerings in line with our vision to help provide a better understanding of our state.”

KUAC TV 9.9 will be accessible on broadcast television and by re-scanning digital tuners in televisions in Fairbanks, North Pole and surrounding areas, but unfortunately not in Delta Junction, Healy or Nenana. Click here for the full FAQ on KUAC TV 9.9

KUAC is a service of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.