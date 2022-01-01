KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Radio / 2022 State of the State Address, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

2022 State of the State Address, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

2022 State of the State AddressJoin us for the 2022 State of the State Address from Gov. Dunleavy in Juneau Tuesday at 7 p.m. Listen to live coverage from Alaska Public Media on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.