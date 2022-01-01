KUAC TV & FM Holiday Programming Guide 2022

Whether you revel in the holiday season or simply endure it, KUAC has a fabulous lineup of television and radio programming to brighten the dark winter nights and days. Peruse the offerings and plan to listen or watch the ones that spark joy for you. Enjoy this special season of programs we have prepared for you. We’d love to hear from you if something strikes your fancy or encourages creativity. Stay tuned to our social media sites where you can comment to your heart’s content.

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas, Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 a.m. on KUAC TV



Things start to fall apart when Arthur and his family make preparations for gifts and traditions.

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas, Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 a.m. on KUAC TV



George and the Man with the Yellow Hat have a great time preparing for Christmas.

Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas, Friday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. on KUAC TV



When the Wild Kratts receive an alert that their favorite creatures are suddenly disappearing around the globe, their holiday party quickly turns into a rescue mission.

Nature Cat: A Nature Carol, Friday, Dec. 2 at 12 p.m. on KUAC TV



Nature Cat is visited by the spirits of Nature Past, Present and Future on Christmas Eve.

Let’s Go Luna!: Luna’s Christmas Around the World, Friday, Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. on KUAC TV



The kids get stuck at the South Pole and learn about holiday traditions from all over the world!

Peg + Cat + Holidays, Friday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. on KUAC TV



“The Christmas Problem,” “The Hanukkah Problem” and “The Penguin Problem” feature math for kids.

Big Band Show on Any Old Time, “Sounds of the Season”, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM



Roast some chestnuts, put another log on the fire and tune in for music from the Big Band Era, hosted by Steve Hormann and Howard Dresser. What would the holiday season be without Bing Crosby’s White Christmas?

Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker, Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



A celebration of multicultural communities puts a modern spin on the 19th-century fairy tale.

Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker: Beyond the Stage, Monday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Behind-the-scenes footage of the production of Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker is showcased.

O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir, Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV



Tony Award-nominee Megan Hilty and actor Neal McDonough star in this Irish-inspired holiday special.

Listenin’ with Mace, “Very Merry Grisman Show”, Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on KUAC FM



The hour features Dawg style music – a hybrid of strings delivered in a wall of registers – pioneered by innovator David Grisman – the style has indelibly influenced generations. Certainly not the typical holiday festival. But… I’m pretty sure you will hear a jazz tune or two that Snoopy and his pals would skate to. Listenin’ with Mace – A Very Merry Grisman; never the same – yet always familiar!

Design Alaska Holiday Concert, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM



The Design Alaska Holiday Concert is an annual listener favorite. KUAC, in partnership with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, presents Design Alaska Holiday Concert recorded in the Davis Concert Hall with introductions to selections by Maestro Eduard Zilberkant.

Hanukkah Lights, Monday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM



A perennial NPR favorite, Hanukkah Lights features all new Hanukkah stories read by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. Murray and Susan looked back into the show’s 30 year archive and picked their favorite stories: “Hanukkah Gelt” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “How To Spell The Name Of G-d” by Ellen Orleans, “Of Love and Latkes” by Lia Pripstein, and “Erev Christmas” by Clement Clarke Moore, translated by Marie Jaffe.

Antiques Roadshow Naughty or Nice, Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



Enlivening the year-end holiday season, this lineup of favorite appraisals from past seasons will satisfy everyone’s wish list.

Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas, Monday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV



Join the beloved British home cook as she shares tips for the ultimate Christmas feast.

European Christmas Markets, Monday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV



Visit charming markets in festively decorated cities and towns in Germany, France, and Switzerland.

¡Vamos a Belén! Christmas with The Rose Ensemble, Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM



Rose Ensemble features festive and evocative music from early Peru, Bolivia, Mexico, and beyond. Colonial Latin America was a melting pot of ethnic diversity, when newcomers wrestled with local traditions, and cultural conflict was often reconciled through musical collaboration. Dances from the streets of Mother Spain mingle with African rhythms and indigenous languages, while celebration turns glorious in the pageantry of the Franciscan missions of California and New Mexico. The Rose Ensemble is joined by special guests, Piffaro, The Renaissance Band.

Annual Messiah special Music of the Golden Ages (repeat), Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM



From the archives of Music of the Golden Ages, host Bob Fischer presents Handel’s Messiah.

This year’s performance is a 1983 recording featuring members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus under the direction of Robert Shaw. The performing forces are very similar in size to those employed by the composer who conducted the oratorio more than 70 times in his lifetime. The chorus consists of 60 voices, with orchestral accompaniment including 4 oboes, 3 bassoons, contrabassoon, 2 trumpets, tympani, positive organ, harpsichord and strings.

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas, Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV



Lucy Worsley discovers that much of what we enjoy in contemporary Christmas has Tudor origins.

Nutcracker and the Mouse King, Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV



A re-imagination of the classic Nutcracker story, featuring the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Christmas on the Danube, Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 p.m. on KUAC TV



Visit cities along the Danube River and explore stunning European landscape, history, and culture.

A Paul Winter Consort Winter Solstice Celebration, Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM



Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include Noel Paul Stookey, (better known as Paul from the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary), gospel singer Theresa Thomason and the Forces of Nature dance and drumming troupe from Harlem.

Slavic Wonders: Christmas with The Rose Ensemble, Thursday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM



Slavic Wonders is a stunning celebration of the season featuring some truly brilliant gems from the libraries and monasteries of Krakow, Prague, and Moscow. The Rose Ensemble of Minnesota has put together a program of dazzling, passionate music for Christmastime in the great variety and range they are known for. Hear everything from soaring soprano lines, to the signature Slavic sound of rumbling basses; Slavic Wonders is an engaging and curious mixture of chant, carols, and glorious polyphony.

Holidays at Murray State 2022, Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV



The Murray State University Concert Choir, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Orchestra, a cappella group “EQ Blu,” and featured soloists highlight this annual seasonal special.

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs, Friday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM



One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges — two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation — get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This year’s program features the best works of the last several years. It’s a joyous celebration of the schools’ tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

The Thistle & Shamrock Presents: “A Child’s Christmas In Wales” (repeat), Saturday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM



Cerys Matthews is Welsh musician and patron of the Dylan Thomas Society. In this program, originally broadcast in 2015, she narrates excerpts from the Dylan Thomas holiday classic, set to music that she created and recorded with her collaborator Mason Neely. Hosted by Fiona Ritchie.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Saturday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM



St. Olaf Christmas Festival is a chance for listeners across the country and around the world to participate in one of the nation’s most treasured holiday celebrations. This Christmas Special includes sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival: Love Divine, Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



Familiar carols and exciting new compositions are performed in this annual tradition.

Christmas on Henry Street, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 6 a.m. on KUAC FM



In 1902, Christmas Eve and the first night of Chanukah both fell on December 24. Christmas on Henry Street recounts how Henry Street House founder Lillian Wald planned a Christmas Eve party at the settlement, but patron Jacob Schiff forbid a tree to be on display at the House. However, housekeeper Aileen McRae refused to stand by and let Christmas be ruined for the Henry Street residents.

A Soulful Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. on KUAC FM

A Soulful Christmas is an uplifting, relevant display of Black music in the classical, gospel, spiritual, and jazz-inspired style. This special celebrates the non-idiomatic Black classical music, while exploring non-idiomatic choral traditions.

The One Recipe Holiday Special, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. on KUAC FM



Join host Jesse Sparks for a holiday edition of The Splendid Table’s newest “podbaby,” The One Recipe. Jesse talks to culinary superstars about their “One,” the recipe that signals the holiday has begun! They’ll get into traditions and food with influences from all over the world and leave you with recipes that could jumpstart your own festivities! It’s delicious eating all month long. Guests include chef, YouTube personality and best-selling author Carla Lalli Music; The New York Time’s food writer Eric Kim, author of Korean- American: Food That Tastes Like Home and more to come!

Hollywood Holiday, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. on KUAC FM



Lynne Warfel, host of Saturday Cinema, takes listeners on a one-hour musical retrospective of some of Hollywood’s most cherished Christmas themed movies. Selections feature scores from “Scrooge, the Musical”, “A Muppet Christmas Carol”, “The Polar Express”, “It’s A Wonderful

Life,” and more.

A Mountain Stage Holiday, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. on KUAC FM



From the heartfelt to the humorous, Mountain Stage looks back at the songs and stories that remind us of this special time of year. Larry Groce hosts.

All Creatures Great and Small – The Perfect Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



James and Helen question their future together in the run up to Christmas Day.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2022, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV



With Christmas approaching, the midwives move to their maternity clinic and are delighted when their first patient is a familiar face. Life in Poplar returns to normal after the tragic train crash, and everyone unites for a festive talent show.

Magic of Christmas in Alsace, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV



Enjoy a magical Christmas in the small towns and villages of the Alsace region of France.

Josh Turner: King Size Manger, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV



Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Josh Turner heralds in the holiday season with his first Christmas special.

Repeat the Sounding Joy: A Concordia Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 p.m. on KUAC TV



The vocal and instrumental musical ensembles of Concordia University Irvine perform holiday songs.

Candles Burning Brightly, Monday, Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM



A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

United in Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year Together, Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



Ring in the New Year with music that celebrates our nation’s diversity, from folk to rock to opera.

From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2023, Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



Celebrate the new year with this annual classical music celebration featuring waltzes by Strauss from the opulent Musikverein hosted by PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville.