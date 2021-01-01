KUAC TV & FM Holiday Programming Guide 2021

Whether you revel in the holiday season or simply endure it, KUAC has a fabulous lineup of television and radio programming to brighten the dark winter nights and days. Peruse the offerings and plan to listen or watch the ones that spark joy for you. Enjoy this special season of programs we have prepared for you. We’d love to hear from you if something strikes your fancy or encourages creativity. Stay tuned to our social media sites where you can comment to your heart’s content.

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas, Friday, Dec. 3, 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on KUAC TV



George and the Man with the Yellow Hat have a great time preparing for Christmas. Episode repeats Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24, 8 a.m. and 1.p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 25, 7:30 a.m.

Nature Cat: A Nature Carol, Friday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. on KUAC TV



Nature Cat is visited by the spirits of Nature Past, Present and Future on Christmas Eve. Episode repeats Friday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 26 at 6:30 a.m.

Let’s Go Luna: Luna’s Christmas Around the World, Friday Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. on KUAC TV



The kids get stuck at the South Pole and learn about holiday traditions from all over the world. Episode repeats Monday, Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23 at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 a.m., and Sunday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m.

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas, Friday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. on KUAC TV



Things start to fall apart when Arthur and his family prepare for gifts and traditions. Episode repeats Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7 a.m.

Big Band Show on Any Old Time “Sounds of the Season”, Saturday, Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m. on KUAC FM

Roast some chestnuts, put another log on the fire and tune in for music from the Big Band Era, hosted by Steve Hormann and Howard Dresser. What would the holiday season be without Bing Crosby’s White Christmas?

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas! Monday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. on KUAC TV



The Cat in the Hat, Nick and Sally help a lost reindeer find his way home in time for Christmas. Episode repeats Friday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m.

Hanukkah Lights to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah, Monday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM



A perennial NPR favorite, Hanukkah Lights features all new Hanukkah stories. Read by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. Murray and Susan looked back into the show’s 30-year archive and picked their favorite stories: “Hanukkah Gelt” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “How To Spell The Name Of G-d” by Ellen Orleans, “Of Love and Latkes” by Lia Pripstein, and “Erev Christmas” by Clement Clarke Moore, translated by Marie Jaffe.

Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas, Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 a.m. on KUAC TV



The Wild Kratts receive an alert that their favorite creatures are disappearing around the globe. Episode repeats Thursday, Dec. 16 at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20 at 6 a.m., Friday, Dec 24 at 6:30 a.m. and Saturday, Dec. 25 at 6:30 a.m.

Holidays at Murray State, Thursday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV



The Murray State University Concert Choir, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Orchestra and featured soloists highlight this annual seasonal special, “The Holidays at Murray State,” a one-hour sojourn in sight and sound through Murray State University and the Purchase area of western Kentucky.

Christmas on the Danube, Sunday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on KUAC TV



Visit cities along the Danube River and explore stunning European landscape, history and culture.

20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir, Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



This 20th anniversary retrospective features Brian Stokes Mitchell and many amazing performances. Episode repeats Saturday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m.

Peg + Cat + Holidays, Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. on KUAC TV



“The Christmas Problem,” “The Hanukkah Problem” and “The Penguin Problem” feature math for kids. Episode repeats Friday, Dec. 24 at 12 p.m.

Nutcracker and the Mouse King, Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV



A re-imagination of the classic Nutcracker story, featuring the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Episode repeats Saturday, Dec. 25 at 9:30 p.m.

All Is Bright! A Concordia Christmas, Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 p.m. on KUAC TV



The vocal and instrumental musical ensembles of Concordia University Irvine and friends invite you to join this festive collection of music that brings light, hope and joy to the season.

Santa’s Wild Home, Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV



Nature takes an intimate look into life in Lapland, fabled land of Santa Claus and actual home of tenacious wildlife such as reindeer, wolverines, brown bears and more. Episode repeats Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.

Listenin’ with Mace with the annual Very Merry Grisman show, Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. on KUAC FM

The hour features Dawg style music – a hybrid of strings delivered in wall of registers – pioneered by innovator David Grisman – the style has indelibly influenced generations. Certainly not the typical holiday festival. But we’re pretty sure you will hear a jazz tune or two that Snoopy and his pals would skate to. Listenin’ with Mace – A Very Merry Grisman; never the same – yet always familiar!

Crane Candlelight Concert “Christmas Past, Christmas Present”, Thursday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV



A compilation of new socially distanced performances from students and faculty, alongside highlights from years past by the renowned Crane School of Music at the State University of New York at Potsdam. This concert includes traditional Christmas and seasonal hymns from around the world with popular favorites.

Great Performances at the Met “Bryn Terfel & Friends in Concert”, Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV



Enjoy a holiday performance from the famed bass-baritone in Wales’ Brecon Cathedral featuring Welsh traditional folk group Calan. The program includes festive favorites, Lerner and Loewe’s “Little Prince” and more.

European Christmas Markets, Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV



Visit charming markets in festively decorated cities and towns in Germany, France and Switzerland.

Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra “The Design Alaska Holiday Concert”, Sunday, Dec. 19 at 12 p.m. on KUAC TV



Enjoy this local, seasonal favorite originally performed live on Dec. 4 and 5, 2021 at UAF’s Davis Concert Hall.

Clown by Quentin Blake, Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. on KUAC TV



Quentin Blake’s Clown is a half-hour animation that brings to life the adventures of a little toy clown, who has been thrown away. On Christmas Eve he goes on an exciting journey to find a new home for himself and his toy friends.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. on KUAC TV



Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang’s holiday play and tries to find the perfect tree.

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



Lucy Worsley discovers that much of what we enjoy in contemporary Christmas has Tudor origins.

Christmas at Belmont, Monday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV



Country/gospel singer Josh Turner and Belmont University students perform holiday favorites. Episode repeats Saturday, Dec. 25 at 11 p.m.

A Paul Winter Winter Solstice, Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM



Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include gospel singer Theresa Thomason, multi-instrumentalist and singer Arto Tunçboyacıyan and double reed wizard Paul McCandless. Hear the American Performance Premiere of the Grammy-winning suite MIHO with The Paul Winter Consort: Eugene Friesen, Paul Sullivan, Eliot Wadopian, Jamey Haddad, Tim Brumfield and the thundering Cathedral Pipe Organ. WNYC’s John Schaefer hosts.

Annual Messiah special Music of the Golden Ages from the Archives, Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM



Handel composed Messiah during the summer of 1741 and the first performances were in Dublin on April 13 and June 3 of 1742. He wrote the work for modest choral and orchestral forces, and that tradition will be followed in this performance. The chorus consists of just 16 voices, 4 on each part. The orchestra is also small, consisting of 2 trumpets, timpani, harpsichord, positive organ and strings. Handel arranged more than a dozen versions of Messiah during his lifetime; this performance is the original Dublin edition of 1742. The Dunedin Consort, Scotland’s leading baroque ensemble, founded in 1995, has performed in concerts throughout the world. It has been highly acclaimed for its energetic and vivid performances, directed by leading Bach authority John Butt.

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs, Thursday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM



One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges — two of the most prestigious historically Black institutions in the nation — get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This year’s program features the best works of the last several years. It’s a joyous celebration of the schools’ tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration 2021, Thursday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. on KUAC FM



Jazz Night in America brings you holiday classics from their past five seasons – featuring fresh arrangements and entertaining storytelling recorded live from Rose Theater in New York City. You’ll hear the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, plus special guest vocalists Catherine Russell and Kenny Washington. Christian McBride hosts.

America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell: US Capitol Christmas Tree, Thursday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV



In search of the perfect Christmas tree for the U.S. Capitol, Chuck Leavell travels to the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests to follow the journey, from selection and cutting to ornament making and community celebrations, of what will become the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree as it makes its way from Colorado to Washington, D.C.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Friday, Dec. 24 from 1-3 p.m. on KUAC FM



St. Olaf Christmas Festival is a chance for listeners to participate in one of the nation’s most treasured holiday celebrations. Programming includes sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world and African-American spirituals.

The Thistle & Shamrock Presents “A Child’s Christmas in Wales”, Saturday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM



Cerys Matthews is Welsh musician and patron of the Dylan Thomas Society. In this program, originally broadcast in 2015, she narrates excerpts from the Dylan Thomas holiday classic, set to music that she created and recorded with her collaborator Mason Neely. One reviewer wrote: “Dylan’s words are so deliciously descriptive to begin with, and Matthews’ lilting Welsh accent, and deep understanding of the culture illuminates them further. Her love of Dylan’s poetry shines throughout, and serves to make it accessible to a wide audience.” Hosted by Fiona Ritchie.

A Mountain Stage Holiday, Saturday, Dec. 25 from 5-6 p.m. on KUAC FM



From the heartfelt to the humorous, Mountain Stage looks back at the songs and stories that remind us of this special time of year. Larry Groce hosts.

St. Thomas Christmas: Bloom Eternal, Saturday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



This hour-long performance special celebrates the Advent and Christmas season by drawing from both familiar traditional carols and innovative contemporary selections. This year offers a specifically commissioned piece for the concert, “Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming” by Roger Cichy.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special, Saturday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV



The Maternity Home is filled with expectant moms and challenging cases on Christmas Day.

United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream, Friday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Ring in the New Year at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall with performances by Midori and more guests.

New Year’s Eve Community Tune-In, Friday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM



To celebrate the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, KUAC FM will host a special, locally produced program on Dec. 31. Enjoy song dedications and music selected by our listeners and supporters.

Great Performances “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2022”, Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



Ring in the new year in Austria at the Musikverein with the Vienna Philharmonic and Hugh Bonneville.