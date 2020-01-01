KUAC TV & FM Holiday Programming Guide 2020

Whether you revel in the holiday season or simply endure it, KUAC has a fabulous lineup of television and radio programming to brighten the dark winter nights and days. Peruse the offerings and plan to listen or watch the ones that spark joy for you. Enjoy this special season of programs we have prepared for you. We’d love to hear from you if something strikes your fancy or encourages creativity. Stay tuned to our social media sites where you can comment to your heart’s content.

NOTE: FM programming will be available shortly.

Letters to Santa, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



Ever wondered where your letters to Santa go after you drop them in the mail? They go to North Pole, Alaska. Enjoy this locally produced exploration of volunteers who answer Santa’s mail. Repeats Dec. 24 at 10:30 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 9:30 p.m.

Nature Cat: A Nature Carol, Dec. 4 at 7 a.m. & 2 p.m. on KUAC TV



Nature Cat is visited by the spirits of Nature Past, Present and Future on Christmas Eve. Repeats Dec. 11 at 1 p.m., Dec. 18 at 2 p.m., Dec. 22 at 9 a.m., Dec. 24 at 2 p.m., Dec. 25 at 7 a.m. & 2 p.m., and Dec. 27 at 7:30 a.m.

Let’s Go Luna!: Luna’s Christmas Around the World, Dec. 4 at 8 a.m. & 1 p.m. on KUAC TV



The kids get stuck at the South Pole and learn about holiday traditions from all over the world! Repeats Dec. 7 at 11 a.m., Dec. 17 at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 24 at 8 a.m. & 1 p.m., Dec. 25 at 8 a.m. & 1 p.m., and Dec. 26 at 6:30 a.m.

Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. on KUAC TV



The Cat in the Hat, Nick and Sally help a lost reindeer find his way home in time for Christmas. Repeats Dec. 11 at 11:30 a.m., Dec. 24 at 9 a.m. & 4 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.

Peg + Cat + Holidays, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. on KUAC TV



“The Christmas Problem,” “The Hanukkah Problem” and “The Penguin Problem” feature math for kids. Repeats Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 24 at 11 a.m., and Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.

Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. on KUAC TV



The Wild Kratts receive an alert that their favorite creatures are disappearing around the globe. Repeats Dec. 9 at 2 p.m., Dec. 15 at 6:30 a.m., Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 24 at 7 a.m. & 4 p.m., and Dec. 27 at 6:30 a.m.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



A new nun and four Chinese orphans arrive unexpectedly at Nonnatus House causing both joy and chaos.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special, Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV



Mother Mildred and the Nonnatus House team go to the Outer Hebrides due to a nursing shortage.

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. on KUAC TV



George and the Man with the Yellow Hat have a great time preparing for Christmas. Repeats Dec. 16 at 8:30 a.m., Dec. 23 at noon, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m., Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. and Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m.

European Christmas Markets, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



Visit charming markets in festively decorated cities and towns in Germany, France and Switzerland. Repeats Dec. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Holidays at Murray State, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV



Enjoy Performances by The Murray State University Concert Choir, Wind Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra.

Hope College Christmas Vespers, Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. on KUAC TV



A celebration of the true spirit of Christmas features beautiful choral and instrumental music.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. on KUAC TV



Feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang’s holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV



Celebrate the holidays with Kelli O’Hara, Richard Thomas and the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Repeats Dec. 25 at 11 p.m.

Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas with Vanessa Williams, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



Ella Fitzgerald’s iconic album of holiday classics is presented by the American Pops Orchestra and Vanessa Williams. Repeats Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.

Christmas on the Danube, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



Visit cities along the Danube River and explore stunning European landscape, history and culture. Repeats Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Purdue University 86th Anniversary Christmas Show, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV



Holiday favorites and sacred music are performed by Purdue University Musical Organizations ensembles.

St. Olaf College Christmas Festival: A New Song of Joy and Hope, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. on KUAC TV



Experience the St. Olaf College Christmas Festival, one of the oldest musical celebrations of Christmas in the United States. Repeats Dec. 25 at 10 p.m.

Magic of Christmas in Alsace, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



Enjoy a magical Christmas in the small towns and villages of the Alsace region of France.

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV



Allied and German soldiers laid down their arms to celebrate Christmas together during World War I.

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV



Lucy Worsley discovers that much of what we enjoy in contemporary Christmas has Tudor origins.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV



Join the midwives for this special holiday program.