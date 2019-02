Join KUAC as we unveil our 36th annual poster on Saturday, March 2 from noon to 4 at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St. For a gift of $60 or more, we’ll thank you with a collectible, limited-edition poster featuring the artwork “Imperfect Reflection” by Guy Gaswint. Guy was one of the participants in KUAC TV’s “Into the Woods” TV program.