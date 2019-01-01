2019 Fall Fundraiser Challenges

Ongoing Throughout the Drive

Increase your gift by 50 percent & Design Alaska/Ghemm Co. will match your increase.

Mention Fairbanks Distilling Co. & they will add $5 for KUAC.

If you’re a FIRST TIME donor, Sarah Keller will add $50 for KUAC.

If you mention that you use a computer, Tech Wise will add $5 for KUAC.

If you’re calling from a translator community (Bettles, Delta Junction, Eagle, Healy, Nenana, Nome or Tok) Jana Varatti will add $5 for KUAC.

Monday, Oct. 21 Challenges

NEW donors call to pledge during “Hidden Brain” (10-11 a.m.) & if we meet our goal for new donors, C.B. Bettisworth & Karen Perdue will give KUAC $1,000. If we meet ALL the goals, they will donate $5,000!

Call between 4-7 p.m. today and mention the GOOD CHALLENGE & Good LLC will give KUAC $10.