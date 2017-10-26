KUAC TV & FM Holiday Programming Guide 2017

Great British Baking Show “Christmas Masterclass”, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Mary and Paul share favorite recipes for Christmas classics like stollen, mincemeat streusel and a gingerbread house, and some lesser-known bakes: Scottish black bun, Tunis cake and Boxing Day pie-the perfect way to use trimmings from the day before. Episode repeats Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m.

Great British Baking Show “Christmas Masterclass”, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

In the countdown to Christmas, Paul bakes St. Lucia buns and mincemeat and marzipan couronne. Mary tackles French galette, Genoa cake, and white chocolate and ginger cheesecake. Paul’s showstopper kranskake is a spectacular tower of delicate rings. Episode repeats Saturday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m.

Advent Voices, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. on KUAC FM

The holidays can be hectic, so host Lynne Warfel presents an hour of gorgeous, contemplative music related to the Advent season, the Christmas story and its symbolism.

Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas, Dec. 11 at 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on KUAC PBS Kids

In this one-hour special, it’s Christmas time and the Wild Kratts are taking a break from creature adventuring to celebrate. But when the Wild Kratts receive an alert that their favorite creatures are suddenly disappearing around the globe, their holiday party quickly turns into a rescue mission. Our heroes must race against time to thwart their greedy archrivals’ most miserly scheme yet! Will they be able to travel to the ends of the earth and return their baby animal friends to their homes in time for the holidays? Find out on Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas. Episode repeats Friday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 a.m. and Monday, Dec. 25 at 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas, Dec. 11 at 7:30 a.m. on KUAC PBS Kids

Curious George and The Man with the Yellow Hat are having a wonderful time getting ready for Christmas. There’s only one dilemma – neither of them can figure out what to give the other for a present. In the end, both gift-giving predicaments are simply and beautifully resolved, revealing the true spirit of the holiday season. Episode repeats Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 a.m. and Monday, Dec. 25 at 7:30 a.m.

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. on KUAC PBS Kids

It’s Christmas Eve on Sesame Street! After putting out cookies for Santa, Elmo’s dad tells him a bedtime story about his great-great-grandmonster Elmo and how Sesame Street was once an unfriendly street. Everyone was grouchy and there was no holiday spirit. With the help of Grandmonster Elmo’s new friends, they try to find a way to bring back the holiday spirit in hopes that Santa would come to visit. They learn that all you need is kindness. Episode repeats Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. and Monday, Dec. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Peg + Cat + Holidays, Dec. 11 at Noon on KUAC PBS Kids

This is a special holiday episode of Peg + Cat featuring “The Christmas Problem,” “The Hanukkah Problem,” and “The Penguin Problem.” This series is designed to engage preschool children and teach them how to solve math-based problems with Peg, a chatty and tenacious 5-year-old, her feline pal, Cat, and her smart, handsome, cool friend Ramone. Episode repeats Friday, Dec. 15 at noon.

Great Performances “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn – The Broadway Musical”, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Enjoy the hit Broadway adaptation of the classic 1942 movie musical, showcasing an Irving Berlin score including the Oscar-winning “White Christmas” with big dance numbers, comedy and a hit parade of the great songwriter’s famous tunes.

Candles Burning Brightly, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

A one-hour celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. Mindy Ratner hosts this holiday favorite and exploration of Chanukah foods and traditional activities with plenty of music.

Chanukah in Story and Song 2017, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

Narrated by the late Leonard Nimoy and sung by the acclaimed vocal sextet, the Western Wind Vocal Ensemble, “Chanukah in Story and Song” is a holiday program tradition.

Great British Baking Show “Christmas Masterclass”, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood as they detail how to make perfect mince pies, Christmas pudding and Christmas cake, and introduce some tasty treats for the holiday season. Episode repeats Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m.

European Christmas Markets, Dec. 16 at 11:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join us on our discovery of Europe’s Christmas Markets, where the town center, market square or just the narrow, cobblestone streets of the cities and towns of Europe come alive in winter with festively decorated wooden stalls offering all sorts of treats and delights. It will fill your senses with the warmth and the fun of the holiday season, with some geography and history lessons to boot.

Last Tango in Halifax Holiday Special: Part 1, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Caroline’s new headship involves moving the family to a ramshackle farmhouse in time for Christmas. Alan has a difficult conversation with Gillian, who’s consumed by thoughts of the afterlife, convinced she’s being haunted by Eddie.

A Christmas Celtic Soujourn 2017, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

Brian O’Donovan’s A Celtic Sojourn has thrilled radio audiences for almost 30 years. Seamus Egan returns with his legendary group Solas and the virtuosity of Winifred Horan on fiddle, Johnny Connolly from Connemara in Galway on accordion and Eamon McElholm from County Tyrone on guitar. The show also featured harpist/singer Maeve Gilchrist from Edinburgh in Scotland and virtuosic cellist Natalie Haas. And in an exciting exploration of the deep kinship among Irish, Scottish and Acadian music, we welcome the truly extraordinary Vishten featuring twin sisters Emmanuelle and Pastelle LeBlanc from Prince Edward Island and Magdalen Islander Pascal Miousse. Singer Eilis Kennedy from Dingle in County Kerry also brought some of her favorite songs as well as Christmas chestnuts.



Spelman-Morehouse Christmas Carol Concerts, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges — two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation — get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This year’s program features the best works of the last several years. It’s a joyous celebration of the schools’ tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

Music of the Golden Ages presents Handel’s Messiah in its entirety, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Hosted by Bob Fischer. George Frideric Handel’s Concerto in G minor for organ and orchestra, Op.4 no. 1

Handel composed Messiah during the summer of 1741 and the first performances were in Dublin on April 13 and June 3, 1742. He wrote the work for modest choral and orchestral forces and that tradition will be followed in this evening’s performance. The chorus consists of just 16 voices, 4 on each part. The orchestra is also small, consisting of 2 trumpets, timpani, harpsichord, positive organ and strings. Handel arranged more than a dozen versions of Messiah during his lifetime; the performance we will hear this evening will be the original Dublin edition of 1742.

Lidia Celebrates America “Homegrown Heroes”, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join Lidia Bastianich to celebrate our homegrown heroes, veterans who now cultivate the land they fought to defend. For many vets, farming is therapy for the wounds of war. Lidia farms and cooks with them, then gathers with them for a holiday dinner.

Chef’s Life Holiday Special, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join Vivian Howard as she serves up the best of her Southern cooking heritage and the Chanukah traditions of her husband Ben. From humble Hoppin’ John to elegant red velvet cake, sample a charming and delicious holiday celebration.

A Chanticleer Christmas, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

This unique, one-hour program of holiday music is presented live in concert by Chanticleer. Hear why this superb 12-man ensemble is known as “an orchestra of voices,” as they perform holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Brian Newhouse.

A Paul Winter Solstice Concert Celebration, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ. The performance brings traditional holiday favorites and new sounds from around the world with special guests Ivan Lins and Renato Braz. Hosted by John Schaefer.

Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Sutton Foster, award-winning actress, singer and dancer, and Hugh Bonneville, British stage, television and film actor, will join the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, and Bells on Temple Square for their annual Christmas concert.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

Festival of Carols with Sylvia McNair, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Grammy-winning soprano Sylvia McNair joins the 150-voice Indianapolis Symphonic Choir and the Chamber Orchestra at The Palladium at The Center for The Performing Arts for the 25th anniversary of the holiday favorite Festival of Carols with Sylvia McNair. The annual concert is one of the largest holiday performances in Indianapolis and includes familiar carol classics such as “Joy to the World,” “The First Noel” and “O Holy Night.” It also features a classical seasonal repertoire which includes Morten Lauridsen’s “O Magnum Mysterium” and William Mathias’ “Sir Christemas.” In addition, the concert special highlights the immense power of music in our schools via a side-by-side educational program titled “Spotlight Choir” that pairs a gifted local high school with the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir for two pieces on the program.

Purdue 83rd Anniversary Christmas Show, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. on KUAC TV

This one-hour condensed version of the 83rd anniversary Purdue Christmas Show features musical highlights from the full two-hour show. The first act of this fast-paced, high-energy production features holiday favorites from Purdue Musical Organizations ensembles including University Choir, Purdue Bells, Heart & Soul, the Purduettes and the Purdue Varsity Glee Club. The second half features sacred music performed by the combined choirs of Purdue Musical Organizations.

Design Alaska Holiday Concert, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

From the December 3rd performance, Maestro Eduard Zilberkant conducts the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, the Fairbanks Symphony Chorus and the Northland Youth Choir. Traditional Holiday favorites for all!

Holidays at Murray State, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

The Murray State University Concert Choir, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Orchestra and featured soloists highlight this annual seasonal special, “The Holidays at Murray State,” a one-hour sojourn in sight and sound through Murray State University and the Purchase area of western Kentucky.

Making a New Nutcracker, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join narrator Neve Campbell for interviews with the creative team that brought to life an original Joffrey Ballet production, reimagining the tale as Marie falls asleep on Christmas Eve and dreams of the World’s Fair.

Wheaton College Christmas Festival: Love Divine, Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Wheaton College Christmas Festival: Love Divine draws viewers into the story of a long-awaited child a king of glory born into the humblest of circumstances, a story that changed human history. This program of sacred Christmas music presented by the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music in Wheaton, Illinois, celebrates “Love Divine” the love of God, made manifest through the birth of Jesus Christ. Join the Wheaton College Concert Choir, Men’s Glee Club, Percussion Ensemble, Symphonic Band, Women’s Chorale and guest artist Claire Holley for a selection of pieces spanning the centuries, including “Wolcum Yole,” “A Rhapsody on Christmas Carols,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Gloria.”

Christmas on the Danube, Dec. 23 at 11:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Christmas on the Danube is a companion to European Christmas Market. It is true holiday treat that will fill your senses with warmth, touch your heart and provide your mind with geography and history, as well. Traveling the majestic Danube River as it passes through stunning European landscape, history and culture, Christmas on the Danube visits theses cities along the Danube, which are particularly spectacular at Christmas.

Once Upon a Christmas Cheery, in the Lab of Shakhashiri, Dec. 24 at 7 a.m. on KUAC TV

Renowned science communicator and University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor Bassam Z. Shakhashiri presents the 48th annual “Once Upon a Christmas Cheery in the Lab of Shakhashiri.” Cadmium, the 48th element, is featured along with many other colorful and exciting experiments. He is joined by special guests in this fun-filled show, packed with action, music, and the sights and sounds of science. This episode repeats Dec. 25 at 5 p.m.

Tinsel Tales from NPR, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. on KUAC FM

Extraordinary Christmas stories that transport you to unexpected places. Baxter Black ponders the meaning of Christmas for cows, Bailey White sneaks into her neighbor’s yard in search of an elusive hemlock tree and Julie Zickefoose serenades her neighbors on the coldest night of the year.

Last Tango in Halifax Holiday Special: Part 2, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Caroline tells Gillian the truth about why she took the new headship. Gillian’s mounting guilt over Eddie’s death drives her to make a life-changing decision. On the night of Celia’s play, a twist of fate means Alan is forced to confront his fears.

Crane Candlelight Concert “Laude!”, Dec. 24 at 11 p.m. on KUAC TV

Laude! means Praise, and The Crane Chorus and Crane Symphony Orchestra come together to perform selections of praise, hope and joy to celebrate the holiday season. Featuring over 300 carolers and musicians from the renowned Crane School of Music at the State University of New York at Potsdam, the concert includes traditional Christmas and seasonal hymns along with popular favorites. Conducted by Jeffrey Francom and Peter Folliard, this year features the world premiere of Laude!: Alleluia, Venite Gaudete from Paie Cantiones, written in 1582; a rousing rendition of Ain’t That-A Rockin’; and the ever-inspiring Hansel and Gretel Overture.

Slavic Wonders: Christmas with the Rose Ensemble, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. on KUAC FM

Slavic Wonders is a stunning celebration of the season featuring some truly brilliant gems from the libraries and monasteries of Krakow, Prague, and Moscow. The Rose Ensemble of Minnesota has put together a program of dazzling, passionate music for Christmastime in the great variety and range they are known for. Hear everything from soaring soprano lines, to the signature Slavic sound of rumbling basses; Slavic Wonders is an engaging and curious mixture of chant, carols, and glorious polyphony.

Afternoon Concert with host Bob Fischer – Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in B minor, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

Work on the B minor mass took place over a period of more than 25 years in Bach’s career and it was not completed until 1749, just one year before the composer’s death. Bach did not have a specific purpose in mind when he composed the mass, and it is the opinion of many scholars that Bach intended this piece to be his legacy to the future. Many musicologists believe that this Mass is Bach’s greatest single work, and one of the greatest contributions to music of the Baroque period.

A Hawaiian Christmas with Kapono Beamer, Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m. on KUAC FM

A Hawaiian Christmas with slack key master Kapono Beamer will fill your heart and soul with the Aloha spirit on Christmas Day. He shares memories of what it was like growing up in the Beamer family, one of Hawaii’s most respected musical families, and how they celebrated the holidays.

Antiques Roadshow “Naughty or Nice”, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s special edition, “Naughty or Nice,” makes a list and checks it twice. Enlivening the year-end holiday season, this lineup of favorite appraisals from past seasons will satisfy everyone’s wish list. Highlights include: an 1863 Temperance lithograph illustrating the evils of imbibing spirits; a letter from Gerald Ford, written when he was House Minority Leader, to his kindergarten teacher in Michigan who called him “naughty little Gerry Ford” and a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in the film Some Like It Hot that was so tight she had to be sewn into it, valued at $150, 000 to $250,000.

Christmas at Belmont, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join Grammy-winning host Sheryl Crow and nearly 700 student musicians, Belmont School of Music faculty and Nashville Children’s Choir for a production of traditional carols, classical masterworks, world music and light-hearted seasonal favorites.



Call the Midwife Holiday Special, Dec. 25 at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join the midwives as they battle snow, ice, power cuts and frozen pipes to provide patient care during the coldest winter in 300 years. Valerie helps a young couple who experience a traumatic birth and Sister Julienne tries to reunite a family.

An Afro Blue Christmas, Dec. 25 at 10 p.m. on KUAC FM

A very special holiday concert with Howard University’s premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one-of-a-kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions, music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

Letters to Santa, Dec. 25 at 10:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Ever wondered where your letters to Santa go after you drop them in the mail? They go to North Pole, Alaska. “Letters to Santa” is a half hour documentary by independent filmmaker Kaleb Yates that sheds light on an unusual annual event that takes place in his hometown. Every holiday season thousands of letters written to Santa Claus arrive at the North Pole post office and the community rallies to answer as many as they can. It’s a daunting chore that has evolved into a moving tradition as volunteers from all walks of life answer the often heart wrenching, sometimes hilarious letters that find their way from all corners of the world.

St. Thomas Christmas: So Bright the Star, Dec. 25 at 11 p.m. on KUAC TV

Recorded before a live audience at Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis, A St. Thomas Christmas: So Bright the Star celebrates the Advent and Christmas season by drawing from a songbook of familiar traditional carols and innovative contemporary selections. The festive one-hour concert showcases the University of St. Thomas’ internationally renowned vocal and instrumental ensembles in performance with inspired musical programming.



A Season’s Griot 2017, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. on KUAC FM

A Season’s Griot is public radio’s only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program. Hosted for 22 years by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples.

Healthy Heritage Kitchen – Kwanzaa Edition, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Healthy Heritage Kitchen demonstrates healthy versions of traditional holiday meals for ethnic communities. Hosted by Wilbert Jones, a Chicago based chef and food product developer, Wilbert will demonstrate how to prepare healthy recipes for Kwanzaa. Many ethnic American communities suffer from diet-related illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease. The holiday season provides little relief. This program introduces some simple substitutions that viewers can use to lighten up their holiday culinary celebrations. Wilbert introduces ingredients used in his recipes for Spoon Bread, Seafood Stew and Pecan Coconut pie that present alternative ways to cut cholesterol, sodium and fat. Then, Wilbert is joined by Sira Williams to discuss the celebration of Kwanza.

Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday New Year’s Edition 2017, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Put down those indictments, Robert Mueller. If you’re hoping Paul Manafort will sing like a canary, all you have to do is tune in to the Capitol Steps year-end edition of “Politics Takes a Holiday.” You might even pick up some classified secrets as he joins the Donald to sing “I’m So Indicted.”

Toast of the Nation from NPR, Dec. 31 at TBD on KUAC FM

An NPR tradition every New Year’s Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is festive jazz you can party to, anytime. Spirited, improvised, and swinging, stopping in Blue Note venues throughout the country and the world! We’ll hear sets from The Dirty Dozen Brass Band in Hawaii, Joshua Redman and Brad Meldau in Tokyo, pianist Fred Hersch in Beijing, Ron Carter and Buika in New York City and Dee Dee Bridgewater from Blue Note Napa.

Live from Lincoln Center “New York Philharmonic New Year’s Eve: Bernstein on Board”, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Ring in 2018 with a celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s best-loved works for Broadway, including West Side Story, featuring the New York Philharmonic and special guests.

Austin City Limits Hall of Fame New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Enjoy the 2017 Austin City Limits special as Roy Orbison, Rosanne Cash and the Neville Brothers are inducted into the Hall of Fame. Performers include Neko Case, Brandi Carlile, Trombone Shorty, Raul Malo, Ry Cooder and more. Chris Isaak hosts.