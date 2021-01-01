20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

This unique two-hour retrospective special was taped during the pandemic restrictions of 2020 to replace the live concert special. Brian Stokes Mitchell, with no public announcement and absolutely no fanfare, came back to the Conference Center on Temple Square to remember and relive twenty years of inspiring Choir Christmas concerts with strict COVID protocols in place. It features over 40 guest artists and excerpts from over 60 songs, carols, and stories. Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.