KUAC2 Adds New Call-In Show, 1A, Weeknights at 9

1A is a show about a changing America. Host Joshua Johnson convenes a daily conversation about the most important issues of our time. 1A brings context and insight to stories unfolding across the country and the world. With a name inspired by the First Amendment, the show celebrates free speech and the power of the spoken word.

1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports and humor. 1A’s goal is to act as a national mirror—taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be. Tune in at 9 p.m. tonight on KUAC2 (9.7 on KUAC TV).